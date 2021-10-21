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Pre retracto AP RELEASE. Project Veritas
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111 views • October 21, 2021
James O Keefe deals with the errant narrative of the Associated Press, making you think that he was the originator of the "Fetal Cells in the vax" but that came from Pfizers own statements and highlighted warning to staff not to lets this out into the public domain. We must have the truth about these liars!
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