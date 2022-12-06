Ukraine Update Dec 6, 2022

⚡️SITREP

A Ukrainian drone strike (Soviet made Tu-141 jet drones) on two Russian airbases Dyagilevo airfield in Ryazan Region and Engels airfield in Saratov Region has resulted in the deaths of three service members and minor damage to two airplanes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, a company tactical group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Tabayevka (Kharkov region) has been hit by gunfire. In total, 65 Ukrainian servicemen were neutralized, as well as two infantry fighting vehicles, and two pickup trucks.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the Russian troops' decisive actions thwarted an attempt by two AFU company tactical groups to attack in the direction of Chervonopopovka and Zhytlovka (Lugansk People's Republic). Moreover, two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance units were annihilated near Raigorodka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥During the day, over 60 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed or injured; the enemy also lost three infantry fighting vehicles, an armored vehicle, and four pickup trucks.

◽️In Donetsk direction, Russian units continue successful offensive. As a result of the fire damage, more than 70 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, four armored combat vehicles, and four pickup trucks were annihilated.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, the AFU units made an unsuccessful attempt to counterattack in the direction of Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). As a result of the fire damage, the enemy was thrown back to the original positions. Up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, two armored fighting vehicles, and three pickup trucks were eliminated.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery struck seven enemy command posts in the areas of Kruglyakovka, Kislovka, and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region), Tonenkoye, Torskoye, Ivano-Dayevka, and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and 72 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 193 areas.

💥Temporary locations of foreign mercenaries were hit close to Kramatorsk and Dibrova (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥One US-made AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar station was destroyed near Paraskoviyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥One radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defense system was destroyed near Rai-Aleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥A munition depot was annihilated close to Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).

✈️Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force in the air close to Yuryevka and a Ukrainian MiG-29 was shot down near Zverevo (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Two HIMARS MLRS rounds were also intercepted near Novoluganskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

