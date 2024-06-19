⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(19 June 2024)

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 36th Marines Brigade, 42nd Mechanised Brigade, 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 71st Infantry Brigade, 120th, and 125th territorial defence brigades near Volchansk, Staritsa, and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 300 Ukrainian troops, two pickup trucks, two 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer.

In addition, one AFU ammunition depot has been destroyed.

▫️Units of the Zapad GOFs took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 14th, 116th mechanised brigades, 77th Airmobile Brigade, and 1st Natl Guard Brigade near Petropavlovka, Sinkovka (Kharkov reg), Stelmakhovka, and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks launched by formations of the AFU 3rd Tank Brigade and 110th Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled. The AFU losses amounted to up to 450 UKR troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer were neutralised.

Two AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 5th Assault Brigade, 71st Jaeger Brigade, and 79th Air Assault Brigade near Minkovka, Kalinin, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Katerinovka, and Karlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 560 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one U.S.-made Humvee armoured fighting vehicle, and five pickup trucks.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer, and two Bukovel-AD and Anklav electronic warfare stations were neutralised.

Two AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 27th, 110th mechanised brigades, 144th Infantry Brigade, and 109th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novgorodskoye, Yevgenovka, Umanskoye, Vozdvizhenka, Kamishevka, and Toretsk (DPR).

Five counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 23rd, 24th, 47th mechanised brigades, and 68th Jaeger Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 355 Ukrainian troops, six motor vehicles, two 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzers, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer, and one BM-21 Grad MLRS combat vehicle.

▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 102th, and 108th territorial defence brigades near Pavlovka, Shevchenko, Vladimirovka (DPR), and Marphopol (Zaporozhye reg).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 120 UKR troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, and one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer.



Two AFU field ammo depots were destroyed.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade and 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye reg) & Dnepropetrovskoye (Kherson reg).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 110 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at command posts of the AFU 5th Assault Brigade, 54th, and 92nd mechanised brigades, as well as engaged manpower and hardware clusters in 124 areas during the past 24 hours.



▫️Air defence units shot down 43 UKR UAVs, ten U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs.



📊In total, 613 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 25,934 unmanned aerial vehicles, 531 air defence missile systems, 16,374 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,344 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,645 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 22,687 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.