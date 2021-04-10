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Rise Up NH 10.4.21 - Intro to Prepping
Rise Up New Hampshire
Rise Up New Hampshire
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167 views • October 05, 2021
Nathaniel Rowan, a violin maker from Putney Vermont shares his thoughts on how to start thinking about prepping to survive the coming times.

Links:

Attorney Thomas Renz reveals DoD data (in addition to the CMS data he previously shared) proving covid vaccines WORSEN infections and hospitalizations: https://rumble.com/vn12v1-attorney-thomas-renz-we-got-them.-fact-check-this-all-new-whistleblower-inf.html

Dr. Richard Fleming gives an in-depth slide presentation concerning Covid - the 'vaccine'- the criminal aspects of the outbreak, and offers his petition to the ICC (for all citizens to sign) for the Nuremburg II trials: https://www.brighteon.com/938889b0-8787-49a3-893f-6c024c9f1043.

Nuremburg II petition to sign: https://www.petitions.net/investigation_and_prosecution_of_those_individuals_responsible_for_crimes_against_humanity


Life Bivy Emergency Sleeping Bag Thermal Bivvy - Use as Emergency Bivy Sack, Survival Sleeping Bag, Mylar Emergency Blanket - Includes Stuff Sack with Survival Whistle + Paracord String (Green)


https://baofengtech.com

https://www.outsidepursuits.com/best-portable-solar-panel/

If bullets are currency, which kind would you stock
any NATO calibers will be in demand

https://www.sportsmansguide.com/productlist/fishing/ice-fishing-gear/portable-heaters-for-ice-fishing/mr-heater

Youtube Links:

•Viking Preparedness (also on Patreon)
Joe Fox’s book “Survivalist Family” at Amazon

•Southern Prepper One

•Survival Prepping for Normal People

•Asymmetrical Preparedness


Other links:

•Prepperwebsite.com

•Jeffrey Prather, Team America, bi-weekly intel report
Jeffreyprather.com and on Patreon

•Americalnpartisan.org

•fowardobserver.com- (some content on Youtube)

•jrnyquist.blog

•lunchtimes.com

For more, visit www.RiseUpNH.org
Keywords
prepperpreppingsurvivalemergency
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