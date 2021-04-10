© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rise Up NH 10.4.21 - Intro to Prepping
Follow
0
Share
Report
167 views • October 05, 2021
Nathaniel Rowan, a violin maker from Putney Vermont shares his thoughts on how to start thinking about prepping to survive the coming times.
Links:
Attorney Thomas Renz reveals DoD data (in addition to the CMS data he previously shared) proving covid vaccines WORSEN infections and hospitalizations: https://rumble.com/vn12v1-attorney-thomas-renz-we-got-them.-fact-check-this-all-new-whistleblower-inf.html
Dr. Richard Fleming gives an in-depth slide presentation concerning Covid - the 'vaccine'- the criminal aspects of the outbreak, and offers his petition to the ICC (for all citizens to sign) for the Nuremburg II trials: https://www.brighteon.com/938889b0-8787-49a3-893f-6c024c9f1043.
Nuremburg II petition to sign: https://www.petitions.net/investigation_and_prosecution_of_those_individuals_responsible_for_crimes_against_humanity
Life Bivy Emergency Sleeping Bag Thermal Bivvy - Use as Emergency Bivy Sack, Survival Sleeping Bag, Mylar Emergency Blanket - Includes Stuff Sack with Survival Whistle + Paracord String (Green)
https://baofengtech.com
https://www.outsidepursuits.com/best-portable-solar-panel/
If bullets are currency, which kind would you stock
any NATO calibers will be in demand
https://www.sportsmansguide.com/productlist/fishing/ice-fishing-gear/portable-heaters-for-ice-fishing/mr-heater
Youtube Links:
•Viking Preparedness (also on Patreon)
Joe Fox’s book “Survivalist Family” at Amazon
•Southern Prepper One
•Survival Prepping for Normal People
•Asymmetrical Preparedness
Other links:
•Prepperwebsite.com
•Jeffrey Prather, Team America, bi-weekly intel report
Jeffreyprather.com and on Patreon
•Americalnpartisan.org
•fowardobserver.com- (some content on Youtube)
•jrnyquist.blog
•lunchtimes.com
For more, visit www.RiseUpNH.org
Links:
Attorney Thomas Renz reveals DoD data (in addition to the CMS data he previously shared) proving covid vaccines WORSEN infections and hospitalizations: https://rumble.com/vn12v1-attorney-thomas-renz-we-got-them.-fact-check-this-all-new-whistleblower-inf.html
Dr. Richard Fleming gives an in-depth slide presentation concerning Covid - the 'vaccine'- the criminal aspects of the outbreak, and offers his petition to the ICC (for all citizens to sign) for the Nuremburg II trials: https://www.brighteon.com/938889b0-8787-49a3-893f-6c024c9f1043.
Nuremburg II petition to sign: https://www.petitions.net/investigation_and_prosecution_of_those_individuals_responsible_for_crimes_against_humanity
Life Bivy Emergency Sleeping Bag Thermal Bivvy - Use as Emergency Bivy Sack, Survival Sleeping Bag, Mylar Emergency Blanket - Includes Stuff Sack with Survival Whistle + Paracord String (Green)
https://baofengtech.com
https://www.outsidepursuits.com/best-portable-solar-panel/
If bullets are currency, which kind would you stock
any NATO calibers will be in demand
https://www.sportsmansguide.com/productlist/fishing/ice-fishing-gear/portable-heaters-for-ice-fishing/mr-heater
Youtube Links:
•Viking Preparedness (also on Patreon)
Joe Fox’s book “Survivalist Family” at Amazon
•Southern Prepper One
•Survival Prepping for Normal People
•Asymmetrical Preparedness
Other links:
•Prepperwebsite.com
•Jeffrey Prather, Team America, bi-weekly intel report
Jeffreyprather.com and on Patreon
•Americalnpartisan.org
•fowardobserver.com- (some content on Youtube)
•jrnyquist.blog
•lunchtimes.com
For more, visit www.RiseUpNH.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.