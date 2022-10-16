Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1yr ago SHAM FRAUD NYC Central Park Field Hospital Oct11th GONE!! Samaritan's Purse Website Covid-19 Theater BS LIES
75 views
channel image
alltheworldsastage
Published a month ago |

1yr ago SHAM FRAUD NYC Central Park Field Hospital Oct11th GONE!! Samaritan's Purse Website Covid-19 Theater BS LIES

Lincoln Karimhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GYeL8lsS8g


Samaritan's Purse Website October 13, 2021


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ecGhRE6Hjw&t=39s

No Trace of the Central Park BS Hospital October 11, 2021


Samaritan’s Purse

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/ny-diary


https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/central-park-hospital-stands-strong-in-battle-against-covid-19/


https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/covid-19-a-look-back/


https://www.npr.org/2020/05/07/851712311/u-s-field-hospitals-stand-down-most-without-treating-any-covid-19-patients


Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Emergency Department Visits

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6923e1.htm

Keywords
freedomvaccinesliespandemicclimatechangequarantinemasksglobalwarmingwefcoronaviruslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemiccentralparkcurfewsthegreatresetcovidmandatesvaccinemandatesworldeconomicfurumclimatechangeliescnnliesnyccovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket