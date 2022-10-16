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1yr ago SHAM FRAUD NYC Central Park Field Hospital Oct11th GONE!! Samaritan's Purse Website Covid-19 Theater BS LIES
Lincoln Karimhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GYeL8lsS8g
Samaritan's Purse Website October 13, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ecGhRE6Hjw&t=39s
No Trace of the Central Park BS Hospital October 11, 2021
Samaritan’s Purse
https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/ny-diary
https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/central-park-hospital-stands-strong-in-battle-against-covid-19/
https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/covid-19-a-look-back/
https://www.npr.org/2020/05/07/851712311/u-s-field-hospitals-stand-down-most-without-treating-any-covid-19-patients
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Emergency Department Visits
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6923e1.htm