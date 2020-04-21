2020 Virus 36 | Ep.30 | Does Bill Gates want to implant all of humanity with microchips? | ID2020

#Adrian #Bill Gates #microchips #tracking #ID2020In this episode we look at what is Bill Gates agenda. Whilst it may not be a microchip in the traditional sense of the word I think it is something far worse.By the way - did I not get the memo? You know, the one where we all agreed that he and his cronies get to rule all of us? I for one will not opt in to such madness.Here is the research article I was referring to:Fact Checking the Fact Checkers: Bill Gates, ID2020 & Vaccine MicrochipsAs always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:--