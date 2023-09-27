Totalitarian Societies
19 views
•
Published a day ago
•
-- Real-time collapse of America -- "youth" riots, or. . . .?
-- Lies and our participation in them.
-- Fear of punishment for those who do not participate in the lie.
-- We all lie -- we are all part of this problem.
-- Silence in the face of lies is support for the totalitarian system we live in.
Keywords
liestyrannypulpitcowardice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos