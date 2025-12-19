Car slides through & stuck in Mashed Potatoes, in Brussels

Brussels streets flooded with potatoes after farmers' protest.

More about this from earlier today:

European farmers give von der Leyen a reality check

♦️ Things have become (literally) hot in Brussels where thousands of European farmers protest and show EC President Ursula von der Leyen exactly what they think about the upcoming EU-Mercosur free trade pact.

♦️ The agreement would result in the creation of a massive free trade zone encompassing the European Union and the Mercosur countries - Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

♦️ The problem, from the European farmers’ point of view, is that it would allow cheap South American agricultural products unfettered access to the EU markets.

♦️ With their livelihoods in peril and with the EU leadership offering no clear answer to how it is going to protect Europe’s domestic agricultural sector, the farmers decided to make their voices heard and converged on Brussels to make a point.