© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Huge Riot In Kazakhstan Over High Fuel Prices!
Follow
1
Share
Report
438 views • January 05, 2022
Thousands protest and riot in Almaty, Kazakhstan over the spike in fuel prices. The country’s president has declared a state of emergency and mobile internet has been taken down. He also issued a decree dissolving the government.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.