How to Heal Trauma & PTSD with Somatic Experiencing

The video takes a look at the science behind healing trauma and PTSD in significant detail and provides a trauma map to break free. This Trauma Flowchart is a summation of my visual understanding of a combination of trauma modalities I've studied over the last 10 years. The bottom box represents what Somatic Experiencing works on.

Somatic Experiencing is a natural body-based counseling technique for releasing stored and trapped emotions in our bodies. This work is based off the fight or flight aspect of our autonomic nervous system. By learning how to locate and identify our emotions in the body, rather than holding them conceptually in our mind, we are then able to release them.

*For more information about Nina and her Somatic Experiencing practice, visit thesomaticpt.com. Click the Contact tab if you are interested in scheduling a 1-on-1 session.

*Find Emotional Exercises for Children & Adults plus other Resources for Healing at thesomaticpt.com/resources

*If you wish to stay informed of these (as well as receive the downloadable Trauma Map I refer to in my videos), you can subscribe to our newsletter here: https://mailchi.mp/fbe4de874414/email-subscription



May you live in peace!

*These videos are for informational purposes only and are not a substitute for actual therapy. If you have a trauma history, please see a therapist or medical practitioner near you to help you resolve it safely under professional guidance.

