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Gun violence by country
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40 views • May 31, 2022
As the country mourns for the innocent lives lost in recent shootings, some lawmakers are looking to immediately attack the Second Amendment. One of the latest arguments? Mass shootings only occurring in the U.S. So, is it true? One America's Natasha Sweatte takes a look.
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