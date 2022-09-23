Prophetic Dream- I Saw Missiles and Nuclear War and People Running For Their Lives!

MY DREAMS OF NUCLEAR WAR:* VISION USA MAP SHOWING NUCLEAR INVASIONS TO EAST WEST AND MIDDLE OF THE NATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X3yfHpWMYgVC/
* VISION GIVEN DEC 13, 2017 OF RUSSIA AND CHINA NUCLEAR WAR ON USA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UnTB7R7voJ7y/
* PROPHETIC DREAM OF NUCLEAR WAR THERMONUCLEAR WAR "WAR GAMES"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/35F02Zvqm23Y/
* VISION OF UN TANKS, POLICE STATE, DRONES, FALSE FLAGS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8s9vkji60MtE/
* PROPHETIC DREAM OF NEW YORK DESTRUCTION BY NUCLEAR ATTACK AND TSUNAMI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aSuIBqX2Nk7g/
