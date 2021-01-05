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Troposphere sprite in ATM 20 Celsius
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16 views • January 05, 2021
Zero Ohm path available but the plasma chooses to portray itself where there is maximum resistance imitating high altitude sprite multi-path vacuum routes. This all now in normal room temperature and pressure. This is the opposite of Nikola Tesla Stout Bars experiment. This is the first time I managed to see this.
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