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12/10/2021 Miles Guo: The U.S. will have 10 striking actions against the CCP; the U.S. and Russia who have been arch-enemies started to hold a secret meeting for negotiating deals; Russia stabbed Xi Jinping at the critical moment; the CCP won’t survive till 2025 for sure