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PREDICTIONS For 2022! - HERE COMES The New World Order! - Social Credit & MASS Murder!
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23402 views • December 30, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor and presents his top predictions for the year 2022 as we move into the new year with a lot of impending issues.
From vaccine passports to supply chain collapse. From false flags like the grid going down to an inflation crisis. From the war on journalism to internal checkpoints. From war in the middle east to freedom cells growing throughout the world.
These are our 2022 predictions and we hope we're wrong!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
https://wam1776--anarchapulco.thrivecart.com/anarchapulco-2022-vip/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor and presents his top predictions for the year 2022 as we move into the new year with a lot of impending issues.
From vaccine passports to supply chain collapse. From false flags like the grid going down to an inflation crisis. From the war on journalism to internal checkpoints. From war in the middle east to freedom cells growing throughout the world.
These are our 2022 predictions and we hope we're wrong!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
Become a client of Tim Picciott's HERE:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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