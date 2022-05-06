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BREAKING: Pope Admits NATO Started Ukraine War / Economic Collapse Imminent
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140 views • May 06, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down how Pope Francis said that NATO’s eastward expansion provoked Russian President Vladimir Putin into launching the war in Ukraine- while before, the Pope spoke in support of Ukraine's fight for freedom against Russian aggression.
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