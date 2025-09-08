Ep. 172 Part 1 "Heart disease prevented by an eye exam" Dr. Michael McConnell

Can your eye exam reveal heart disease, diabetes, and even Alzheimer’s before symptoms appear? 👁️❤️





In Part 1 of this interview, Dr. Michael McConnell explains how AI-powered retinal imaging is transforming early detection of systemic diseases.





Discover how optometry may become the front door to healthcare—catching heart disease, hypertension, and vascular issues years before traditional tests.





