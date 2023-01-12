Let the Lion Roar, with Kevin Sorbo

The video begins with Amos 3:7,8 "Surely
the Lord GOD will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the
prophets. The lion hath roared, who will not fear? the Lord GOD hath spoken,
who can but prophesy?" Kevin Sorbo states that he is taking us on a
journey that could change our lives. This video reveals what is missing from
the Reformation because preachers missed the boat. Kevin reveals what's
missing. Why Antisemitism is wrong. Mirrored
