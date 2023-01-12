Create New Account
Let the Lion Roar, with Kevin Sorbo
The video begins with Amos 3:7,8 "Surely the Lord GOD will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets. The lion hath roared, who will not fear? the Lord GOD hath spoken, who can but prophesy?" Kevin Sorbo states that he is taking us on a journey that could change our lives. This video reveals what is missing from the Reformation because preachers missed the boat. Kevin reveals what's missing. Why Antisemitism is wrong. Mirrored

