What You Need to Know About Vax Passports, Digital IDs, CBDCs- Interview with Nick Corbishley

A key concern that vaccine passports bring to the fore is related to privacy. If implemented, they will strip us of most of the privacy we’re used to, as they are a precursor to digital identity and a far more invasive digital surveillance apparatus. Another key concern is that vaccine passports and digital IDs can force compliance in any area of life. The vaccine passport is a platform to which they can add a digital ID and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). This would give them near-total control over your life, as they can “cancel” your existence and ability to live if you dissent. If we accept vaccine passports, we’re basically giving our consent to everything that comes after. Another global economic crisis is a mathematical inevitability, so work on improving your resiliency, food security and self-reliance through community.



Sourced from Banned.video