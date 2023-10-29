NYC Taken over by illegal aliens - just around the corner from Times Square | Ben Bergquam

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News from NYC
More insane footage - This is coming to every city in America! Back in New York City at the Row Hotel right around the corner from Time Square - just one more place that is being taken over by illegal aliens being brought in by open borders Democrats. Please watch and share this.
When Biden talks about giving $14 billion for “border security” all he’s really talking about doing is bailing out these sanctuary cities. We don’t need more money. We just need to return to President Trump’s border policies. Investigate and prosecute the politicians that are owned by the cartels. #TrumpWasRight #ImpeachMayorkas #ArrestBiden
Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News
@BenBergquam
http://AmericasVoice.news
http://FrontlineAmerica.com
https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1718697929974616477?s=20
