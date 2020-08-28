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STANDING FIRM ON THE SOLID FOUNDATION OF CHRIST
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6 views • August 28, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Thessalonians 2:13-17. The salvation of God is both a present joy and a future hope. God chose to save these Thessalonians from the beginning. That is before time began, because God created time and all things. He chose them to be among the first to receive his salvation. He saved them from the judgement that is to come for all people. Those whom he has saved love the truth and they will not accept the lies of the devil. So, they will escape the punishment for their sin. God loved them. So, he encouraged them and gave them good hope. The good hope was the promise of life after death.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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