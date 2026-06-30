The Battle for America’s Soul Is Happening Now: How to Save Our Republic - Dr. Greg Patten





As America approaches its 250th anniversary, is it too late to revive her spirit and inspire her people to return to faith? Dr. Greg Patten weighs in on this critical question. He is the director of Greg Patten Ministries and the author of many books about U.S. culture, including Oh, Say Can You See? Spiritual Blindness and the Rising Tide of Evil, and The New America - A Flood of Evil. He talks about the slow erosion of American values and whether he believes revival is possible. Christians cannot passively sit on the sidelines while America crumbles. Greg encourages believers to pray and to ask God what they can do and how they can use their talents to serve others. God is running the show, Greg says. He’s not surprised by anything, and we are blessed to always have our hope firmly rooted in Him.









TAKEAWAYS





We need more unity in this country, not division





Learning from the Bible is a lifelong process of sanctification





Everyone has a gift that God has given them that can help others





Many Americans are desensitized to the horrors of modern culture, like abortion









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