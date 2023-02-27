Create New Account
Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 2/27/23 - SHTF Money Options
Today's Topic: Money. DISCLAIMER!: We are not investment advisors, please do not make any financial decisions based on what you hear on the chat today - please consult your own financial advisors. Discussed: Gold & Silver (and are these really usable to buy food, for example?); Fiat Currency, Fractional Reserve banking and Inflation; Real Estate and other durable commodities (and why they're being sought after); Bank Bail-Ins vs Bail-Outs; our local LETS (Local Exchange & Trading - barter/credit) experiment (4/1/23 in Swanzey NH - flyer here: https://riseupnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/LETS-barter-ad-1.pdf); Goldbacks; Cryptos, and more.

For more information, visit www.RiseUpNH.org

