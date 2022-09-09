AINIRO Portable Gun Safe

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The Ainiro Portable Safe has an elegant, stylish cast aluminum body with an integrated handle for carry.
The safe features four means of ingress: a physical key, an RFID card, a keypad code, and a biometric fingerprint reader.
AmbGun Pistol Safe page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/pistol-safe
Chapters
0:00 AINIRO
0:23 RFID Credit Card
1:56 Bedside Safe
2:26 Padding
3:15 Sounds
3:51 Fingerprint Reader
4:14 Battery
4:30 Theft Prevention
5:14 vs LifePod
5:59 vs Konig
6:19 Setup
9:21 Setup Buttons
9:35 Tamper Resistance
10:13 Logging?
11:00 Awesome Safe