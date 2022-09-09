AINIRO Portable Gun Safe

The Ainiro Portable Safe has an elegant, stylish cast aluminum body with an integrated handle for carry.

The safe features four means of ingress: a physical key, an RFID card, a keypad code, and a biometric fingerprint reader.

Chapters



0:00 AINIRO

0:23 RFID Credit Card

1:56 Bedside Safe

2:26 Padding

3:15 Sounds

3:51 Fingerprint Reader

4:14 Battery

4:30 Theft Prevention

5:14 vs LifePod

5:59 vs Konig

6:19 Setup

9:21 Setup Buttons

9:35 Tamper Resistance

10:13 Logging?

11:00 Awesome Safe



