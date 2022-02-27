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Part 2, Comments from the Peanut Gallery; 😮 "The RIVER of BLOOD!" or "A River of Wine"🙄? Huh? What?
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10 views • February 27, 2022
Part 2 of The 3 Most Important
Do you want an awesome harvest, or do you want to waste your magnificent harvest in the field? Most "Modern day Christians" are encased with tentacles of deception, time to cut them off.
"Is it blood, is it water or is it wine?" One word, or the definition/translation of 1 word can completely change your understanding of ANY happening. Is the "heavy breathing/wrath" of Revelation 14:12-20 wrath🤢😢, or the overwhelming joy😂😊🤣 of a magnificent harvest?
Do you want an awesome harvest, or do you want to waste your magnificent harvest in the field? Most "Modern day Christians" are encased with tentacles of deception, time to cut them off.
"Is it blood, is it water or is it wine?" One word, or the definition/translation of 1 word can completely change your understanding of ANY happening. Is the "heavy breathing/wrath" of Revelation 14:12-20 wrath🤢😢, or the overwhelming joy😂😊🤣 of a magnificent harvest?
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