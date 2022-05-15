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COVID VACCINE..? PILOT "GOES INCOHERENT" WHILE FLYING CESSNA, AND PASSENGER BRILLIANTLY LANDS PLANE
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215 views • May 15, 2022
So he wrestles the unconscious pilot out of the chair and -- cool as a cucumber --calls Flight Control and LANDS THE PLANE. Oh yeah, and he had ZERO flight experience.
Pretty cool story. Until you realize that this pilot MORE THAN LIKELY suffered an adverse reaction to one of the INSIDIOUS Covid vaccines. I'm doing an INTENSE SCIENTIFIC DIG into the Inter-body Nano Communications Network that is present in these so-called vaccines. What I learned.... It's BAD! More on that later. I just mentioned it so you realize that I have new insight into the nature of these vaccines, and THIS PILOT SLUMPING OVER IN THE COCKPIT is a CLEAR example of what I will be discussing in this upcoming production. For now, this is DISTURBING enough!
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
Pretty cool story. Until you realize that this pilot MORE THAN LIKELY suffered an adverse reaction to one of the INSIDIOUS Covid vaccines. I'm doing an INTENSE SCIENTIFIC DIG into the Inter-body Nano Communications Network that is present in these so-called vaccines. What I learned.... It's BAD! More on that later. I just mentioned it so you realize that I have new insight into the nature of these vaccines, and THIS PILOT SLUMPING OVER IN THE COCKPIT is a CLEAR example of what I will be discussing in this upcoming production. For now, this is DISTURBING enough!
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
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