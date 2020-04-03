© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10 Signs of a Toxic Relationship 2. She Constantly says how tough womens lives are
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • April 03, 2020
I originally found this article at A Voice for Men (India). Unfortunately, the article can not be found and the website if by some chance you do happen to find it please send it my way.
This is #2 She's always the victim, no matter what you do you'll never have it as bad as she does
This is #2 She's always the victim, no matter what you do you'll never have it as bad as she does
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.