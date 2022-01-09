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Billie's Genes
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12 views • January 09, 2022
Originally published 06/11/2021 How MRNA Vax works https://youtu.be/TbaCxIJ_VP4 Elon Musk 2020 Axel Springer Award https://axel-springer-award.com/2020/12/02/mission-to-mars-elon-musk-on-hand-to-receive-axel-springer-award/ Gates Davos 2010 https://youtu.be/xtzbPiqY_wU Dr Francis Collins 2021 https://youtu.be/hjDcuWTu5qs FDA Gene Therapy https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/what-gene-therapy-how-does-it-work LA Times 1989 https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1989-12-12-vw-221-story.html find me @ https://dluxnation.com
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Jamie Dlux
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