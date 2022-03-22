Taiwan Media Reported Severe Vaccine Injuries, but Procedure of Applying for Compensation Is Complicated and Difficult

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03/18/2022 Taiwan media reported several severe vaccine injuries, such as ecchymosis, paralyzed limbs, and Guillain-Barre syndrome. But application for compensation of vaccine-related injuries is very difficult and people need to wait for 6 months. So far, only 13 out of 294 applications were assessed to be the result of the vaccine.