Whether or not you're in "sales", each of us sells when exchanging value with others; so wouldn't you want to know the CONSCIOUS way to do it?

Guru Ganesha Khalsa – Founder - Conscious Selling

Selling the Conscious Way, the High Road to Sales Success. Most buyers are instantly triggered... instantly turned off by most sellers. The buyer then gets into a defensive posture and tries to keep the seller at arm's length. Guru Ganesha teaches you how to do the opposite...to instantly start building trust and create openness instead of resistance. It is all about having the right intention......to only do business if it is truly the right thing to do! It is about communicating in a conscious integrity-based way that is clearly designed to be in the best interest of both parties. Guru Ganesha calls it........" common sense that's painfully uncommon in the sales profession!"