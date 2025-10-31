© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thank you for Joining us with kmsr1700am.com for another addition of Ask Seek and Knock Shabbat Live Study. Today we discuss “1 Enoch 91-105, The Book of Warnings and Blessings of Enoch, Part 15”. As always, please remember to test everything to the Scripture.
[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]
