https://gettr.com/post/p2aoqs829df
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Former Reagan White House Political Director Jeffrey believes there is the similarity between the China America relationship and America’s relationship with the Soviet Union in Reagan’s era. He echos Reagan’s words about the Communist party which is they lie, cheat and steal, they will do everything just to gain power
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 前里根政府白宫政治主任杰夫·罗德认为现在中美关系同里根政府时期的美苏关系有相同之处。他呼应里根总统对共产党的评价，即他们撒谎、欺骗、偷窃，并且为了获得权力而不惜一切代价。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.