https://gettr.com/post/p2aoqs829df

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Former Reagan White House Political Director Jeffrey believes there is the similarity between the China America relationship and America’s relationship with the Soviet Union in Reagan’s era. He echos Reagan’s words about the Communist party which is they lie, cheat and steal, they will do everything just to gain power





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 前里根政府白宫政治主任杰夫·罗德认为现在中美关系同里根政府时期的美苏关系有相同之处。他呼应里根总统对共产党的评价，即他们撒谎、欺骗、偷窃，并且为了获得权力而不惜一切代价。





