My Journey

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I was hoping to work rescuing animals and was waiting for that opportunity to materialize. During that time frame of broken promises made by others, I lost the animals closest to me after promising them that the new technology would make them fine ... it never materialized, and they died along with a good part of me... It may still happen but I'm not sure how I'll handle rescuing others when I couldn't save my own... or where it will lead me if I can't continue with this plan ...