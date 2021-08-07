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The Latest Google Censorship Is Due to Their Vaccine Investment
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10 views • August 07, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/latest-google-censorship-due-their-vaccine-investment
The Latest Google Censorship Due to Their Vaccine Investment
SEE A DETAILED ARTICLE AT THE VIDEO LINK!
YouTube's parent company, Google, is directly invested in the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID "vaccine." This is why YouTube censors anything that threatens the rollout and future profits of COVID-19 gene modification therapies
Silicon Valley has been pushing to transform the health care system into a system based on telemedicine and personalized care through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Google is heavily involved in this movement
The Latest Google Censorship Due to Their Vaccine Investment
SEE A DETAILED ARTICLE AT THE VIDEO LINK!
YouTube's parent company, Google, is directly invested in the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID "vaccine." This is why YouTube censors anything that threatens the rollout and future profits of COVID-19 gene modification therapies
Silicon Valley has been pushing to transform the health care system into a system based on telemedicine and personalized care through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Google is heavily involved in this movement
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