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Free Speech Battle For Berkeley, California! | Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux
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42 views • November 07, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3654/free-speech-battle-for-berkeley-california-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3654-free-speech-battle-for-berkeley-california-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux
When Antifa violently interrupted a pro-Donald Trump free speech event in Berkeley, California - the Battle for Berkeley was on! Lauren Southern joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss her on the ground experience of the Berkeley, California protest violence, the use of self-defense against Antifa, the police response and the responsibility of the mainstream media for creating this violent atmosphere.
Lauren Southern is an independent journalist and the author of "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation."
Order "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation" now: http://www.fdrurl.com/lauren-southern
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCla6APLHX6W3FeNLc8PYuvg
Twitter: http://twitter.com/lauren_southern
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3654/free-speech-battle-for-berkeley-california-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3654-free-speech-battle-for-berkeley-california-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux
When Antifa violently interrupted a pro-Donald Trump free speech event in Berkeley, California - the Battle for Berkeley was on! Lauren Southern joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss her on the ground experience of the Berkeley, California protest violence, the use of self-defense against Antifa, the police response and the responsibility of the mainstream media for creating this violent atmosphere.
Lauren Southern is an independent journalist and the author of "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation."
Order "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation" now: http://www.fdrurl.com/lauren-southern
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCla6APLHX6W3FeNLc8PYuvg
Twitter: http://twitter.com/lauren_southern
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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