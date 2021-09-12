The Silent War Ep. 6098: China Joe Shunned on 9-11. Congress Above the (Illegal) Vax Law

In this episode of The Silent War-Joe Biden Can't speak at ANY 9-11 Memorials for fear of being booed out or heckled.Members Of Congress, Staff Exempt From Biden Vaccine Mandate they admit is unconstitutionalPresident Trump believes: “They Are Going to Decertify This Election!”Fauci has no answers on natural immunity.Denmark Lifts All Covid Restrictions!Shop Patriot at www.RedPillLiving.com/nemos & support our mission to"Break the Fake News"All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat