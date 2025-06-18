War Power Showdown: James Madison vs the Executive Branch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is no situation - ever - where the President can unilaterally take the United States to war. No emergency. No exception. No loophole. James Madison made this absolutely clear, again and again. And when he became president, he followed that rule to the letter - not once, but twice - in the heat of war. In this episode: the father of the Constitution vs the modern myth of unilateral executive war power.
Path to Liberty: June 18, 2025