PLA Started Vaccine Work Before Virus Outbreak

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
06/07/2021 Sharri Markson believed Fauci was lying about funding the Wuhan’s gain of function study. COVID-19 is part of the CCP PLA’s bioweapon program. There are a lot of scientific papers done by the Wuhan Institute of Virology, many in conjunction with Chinese military scientists, and at the bottom, it says, funded by the NIH. The PLA military scientists lodged the first ever patent application for a Coronavirus vaccine in February 2020, which means that they started work on the COVID vaccine prior to CCP admitting the outbreak.