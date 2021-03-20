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[VF] James Corbett Report | Le transhumanisme et vous
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51 views • March 20, 2021
Le transhumanisme nous promet un avenir fantastique dans lequel les humains surmontent la maladie, le vieillissement et même la mort. Cela nous oblige simplement à franchir la dernière étape et à fusionner pleinement avec les machines. Mais son passé secret dans la crypto-eugénisme révèle un avenir plus sombre, dans lequel une élite GenRich règne sur les masses GenPoor. Êtes-vous prêt à abandonner votre humanité ?
Source vidéo :
https://odysee.com/@NeufdeCoeur:1/transhumanisme:0
Vidéo originale :
https://www.corbettreport.com/transhumanism-and-you/
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Source vidéo :
https://odysee.com/@NeufdeCoeur:1/transhumanisme:0
Vidéo originale :
https://www.corbettreport.com/transhumanism-and-you/
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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