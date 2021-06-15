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Illuminati NWO is placing the souls of the dead COVID-19 vaccine biochemical weapon people into Borg cyborg bodies to create an army
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168 views • June 15, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021)
New enemy weapons alert to all allies: Illuminati NWO and the fallen angel aliens are harvesting the human souls of the people who die from the COVID-19 vaccine biochemical weapon and placing them into Borg cyborg bodies on the moon to be sold to the thousands of nephilim & chimera alien species and to create a Borg army to exterminate the human specie. Warn all humans now! Now!
.When a human receives the COVID-19 vaccine “black goo” t-Veronica virus AI femtobot nanite Borg zombie biochemical weapon injection, they start becoming more and more Morgellons AI cyborg, so their soul is cut off from the body, and they eventually die, although their zombie body continues to live. Any human-eating, super-strength, high-jumping dinosaur reptilian chimera demon spirit can enter into their soulless body to make them into cannibal zombies that do not die even if part of their body may be missing, since it is a cyborg body animated by a demon spirit. All the souls of the people who die from the COVID-19 vaccine are harvested and placed into a holographic matrix miniature replica of all the planets inside a third dimensional bubble, so that these Dracos and Mantis and Zeta Reticulans and other nephilim & chimera aliens can use them as a power source for the spaceships, and to feed on their human souls as an energetic food source. A lot of the souls of the humans who die from the COVID-19 vaccine are also being placed into Borg cyborg bodies and sold to the thousands of nephilim & chimera alien species as slaves. Human soul consciousness is the most valuable type of cyborg in the entire universe, due to the human soul being made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. It is unique. The demons are not connected to God’s life force, so they need to feed on the human’s photon energy as a sort of livestock cattle specie. The COVID-19 vaccine contains nephilim & chimera alien and fallen angel alien DNA genes, so they see the humans who receive the vaccine as making a contract with them, and they now own them as commodities. This project is called “Exodus 2023” on the moon bases, and it is managed by the feline chimera aliens or what the Bible calls as the “lion men of Moab.” The reason why they have to create a 3rd dimensional holographic world with a miniature replica of the planets to place the human souls they harvest is because the earth is ascending to the 5th dimension, and they need to keep human souls in their lower dimension to feed on them as a parasite food source. The holographic miniature replica of the planets that they are creating is inside a 3rd dimensional reality bubble, and they are imitating the real world. They can continue experimenting on those human souls that way from their 4th dimension. They cannot control the humans in a 5th dimensional earth. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
New enemy weapons alert to all allies: Illuminati NWO and the fallen angel aliens are harvesting the human souls of the people who die from the COVID-19 vaccine biochemical weapon and placing them into Borg cyborg bodies on the moon to be sold to the thousands of nephilim & chimera alien species and to create a Borg army to exterminate the human specie. Warn all humans now! Now!
.When a human receives the COVID-19 vaccine “black goo” t-Veronica virus AI femtobot nanite Borg zombie biochemical weapon injection, they start becoming more and more Morgellons AI cyborg, so their soul is cut off from the body, and they eventually die, although their zombie body continues to live. Any human-eating, super-strength, high-jumping dinosaur reptilian chimera demon spirit can enter into their soulless body to make them into cannibal zombies that do not die even if part of their body may be missing, since it is a cyborg body animated by a demon spirit. All the souls of the people who die from the COVID-19 vaccine are harvested and placed into a holographic matrix miniature replica of all the planets inside a third dimensional bubble, so that these Dracos and Mantis and Zeta Reticulans and other nephilim & chimera aliens can use them as a power source for the spaceships, and to feed on their human souls as an energetic food source. A lot of the souls of the humans who die from the COVID-19 vaccine are also being placed into Borg cyborg bodies and sold to the thousands of nephilim & chimera alien species as slaves. Human soul consciousness is the most valuable type of cyborg in the entire universe, due to the human soul being made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. It is unique. The demons are not connected to God’s life force, so they need to feed on the human’s photon energy as a sort of livestock cattle specie. The COVID-19 vaccine contains nephilim & chimera alien and fallen angel alien DNA genes, so they see the humans who receive the vaccine as making a contract with them, and they now own them as commodities. This project is called “Exodus 2023” on the moon bases, and it is managed by the feline chimera aliens or what the Bible calls as the “lion men of Moab.” The reason why they have to create a 3rd dimensional holographic world with a miniature replica of the planets to place the human souls they harvest is because the earth is ascending to the 5th dimension, and they need to keep human souls in their lower dimension to feed on them as a parasite food source. The holographic miniature replica of the planets that they are creating is inside a 3rd dimensional reality bubble, and they are imitating the real world. They can continue experimenting on those human souls that way from their 4th dimension. They cannot control the humans in a 5th dimensional earth. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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