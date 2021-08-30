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Afghan Overdose, Inside The Opium Trade. XLNT Documentary
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24 views • August 30, 2021
Afghan Overdose, Inside opium trade
Afghanistan is the world’s biggest exporter of black-market opium, from which heroin is made. It’s a multi-billion dollar business, responsible for around a hundred thousand deaths every year and it’s a major source of income for terrorists. RT Doc traveled to the poppy fields where death is harvested to find out why no one can put a stop to this deadly trade.
Watch “Afghan Overdose” on the RTD website
When it comes to heroin, a non-intervention policy is still going strong in Afghanistan where over 90% of the world’s black market opium is produced. Most finds its way onto the international drug market and the profits fund organized crime and terrorist groups like ISIS, which is growing in strength here.
Related: Russian soldier left behind in Afghanistan reunites with his family 30 years later
The dealers and manufacturers aren’t hard to find: they live in luxurious houses, have fields blooming with poppies and sell their narcotic wares in broad daylight. Even so, they still manage to evade arrest. Poppy fields are destroyed and drugs seized but it’s only ever the middle men who are punished, not the drug lords. There’s been a NATO military presence in the country for 14 years now but still, drugs production continues to grow.
Related: Russia's fight against heroin traffickers
Local people suffer from the drug business too, around 18% of the capital’s population are drug addicts. The places where drugs are sold and used are well known but the police are powerless to act. Mafia wars drive civilians from their land in the southern regions, forcing them into refugee camps in their own country. Opium growers get rich by plunging fellow citizens into the depths of misery.
RT Doc’s investigative team visited Afghanistan to document the Police’s losing battle against opium producers and its effect on the rest of the country. They talk to police officers, drug users and opium growers in search of a fuller picture and to ask why this massive and life-destroying industry continues to flourish.
Afghan Overdose
Inside opium trade
https://rtd.rt.com/films/afghan-overdose-inside-afghanistan-opium/
https://www.rt.com/shows/documentary/318869-afghan-overdose-opium-trade/
Taliban Pledges To Eradicate Opiate Production, More Than I Can Say About the US
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zlUhoO2pBUPc/
Inside US Afghanistan Pullout, CIA Opium Ratline, Smuggling Heroin in Dead Bodies, w/ Max Blumenthal, Pepe Escobar
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1fF66QKRh4Br/
Taliban Mock Biden, US by Recreating Iwo Jima Flag Raising in Looted Uniforms, Tactical Gear
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ZdbAcdEB26d/
9 Billion Wasted on Afghan Poppy Eradication, BUT ONLY Increased the Production, Pharmas Win Win
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lHgNMrr92dR4/
Shhhhh, Don't Talk About The Poppy Managing in Afghanistan, Who Will Control?
https://rumble.com/vlgf52-shhhhh-dont-talk-about-the-poppy-managing-in-afghanistan-who-will-control.html
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Afghanistan is the world’s biggest exporter of black-market opium, from which heroin is made. It’s a multi-billion dollar business, responsible for around a hundred thousand deaths every year and it’s a major source of income for terrorists. RT Doc traveled to the poppy fields where death is harvested to find out why no one can put a stop to this deadly trade.
Watch “Afghan Overdose” on the RTD website
When it comes to heroin, a non-intervention policy is still going strong in Afghanistan where over 90% of the world’s black market opium is produced. Most finds its way onto the international drug market and the profits fund organized crime and terrorist groups like ISIS, which is growing in strength here.
Related: Russian soldier left behind in Afghanistan reunites with his family 30 years later
The dealers and manufacturers aren’t hard to find: they live in luxurious houses, have fields blooming with poppies and sell their narcotic wares in broad daylight. Even so, they still manage to evade arrest. Poppy fields are destroyed and drugs seized but it’s only ever the middle men who are punished, not the drug lords. There’s been a NATO military presence in the country for 14 years now but still, drugs production continues to grow.
Related: Russia's fight against heroin traffickers
Local people suffer from the drug business too, around 18% of the capital’s population are drug addicts. The places where drugs are sold and used are well known but the police are powerless to act. Mafia wars drive civilians from their land in the southern regions, forcing them into refugee camps in their own country. Opium growers get rich by plunging fellow citizens into the depths of misery.
RT Doc’s investigative team visited Afghanistan to document the Police’s losing battle against opium producers and its effect on the rest of the country. They talk to police officers, drug users and opium growers in search of a fuller picture and to ask why this massive and life-destroying industry continues to flourish.
Afghan Overdose
Inside opium trade
https://rtd.rt.com/films/afghan-overdose-inside-afghanistan-opium/
https://www.rt.com/shows/documentary/318869-afghan-overdose-opium-trade/
Taliban Pledges To Eradicate Opiate Production, More Than I Can Say About the US
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zlUhoO2pBUPc/
Inside US Afghanistan Pullout, CIA Opium Ratline, Smuggling Heroin in Dead Bodies, w/ Max Blumenthal, Pepe Escobar
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1fF66QKRh4Br/
Taliban Mock Biden, US by Recreating Iwo Jima Flag Raising in Looted Uniforms, Tactical Gear
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ZdbAcdEB26d/
9 Billion Wasted on Afghan Poppy Eradication, BUT ONLY Increased the Production, Pharmas Win Win
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lHgNMrr92dR4/
Shhhhh, Don't Talk About The Poppy Managing in Afghanistan, Who Will Control?
https://rumble.com/vlgf52-shhhhh-dont-talk-about-the-poppy-managing-in-afghanistan-who-will-control.html
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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