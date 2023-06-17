Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Proper pronouns got me fired from Amazon..... how do I bring legal action to remove this policy from the workplace
15 views
channel image
Threelittlebirdz
Published Yesterday |

I was recently terminated from Amazon for refusing to abide by the Amazon workplace policy that forces employee to refer to confused people by their "preferred pronouns"??? What does that even mean? I have been on the sidelines watching the world get woke..... now that it's hit me directly, the battle has begun! Maybe I should have been in the battle for truth and freedom for a while.... guess it's not too late.... please help me with any information on how to properly go about having Amazon and all workplaces be restricted from implementation of these woke agenda policies. 


[email protected]

https://givesendgo.com/wrongpronounsAtAmazon

Keywords
constitutionlgbtqpreferred pronounspride month suckswoke agenda sucksworkplace rights

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket