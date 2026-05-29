Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket explodes on launchpad in Cape Canaveral, Florida - tonight

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Just a little while ago, Tonight. Watch as Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket explodes on the launchpad during a static-fire test in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Cynthia... I uploaded a short video yesterday about Blue Origin with info, if interested.
🌗Colonize the Moon & hand it over to Oligarchs - Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin
https://www.brighteon.com/d5efcdb7-f886-4637-aba3-ef43ba59f45a