From Eden to Revelation / Jesus as Intercessor - Righteousness by Faith (1/13)

Every Christian should know that in order to be saved from the penalty
of sin, we have to be clothed with a righteousness that comes only from
God. This righteousness does not come from obedience. Rather, Jesus
grants this righteousness to us when we become willing to love God with
all our heart, mind and soul and our neighbor as our self. True love for
God and others fulfills the demands of the law.
The Holy Spirit wants us to look often into the perfect law of God to
see how pure love for God and man is expressed. Yes, every born again
person knows the problem with sin. We can't fulfill the intent of the
law all of the time.
Paul wrote in Rom 7:15, “I do not understand what I do. For what I want
to do I do not do, but what I hate I do.”
In other words, born again Christians have two natures that war against
each other. Sometimes the carnal nature wins. This happened in king
David's case. Sometimes, the spiritual nature wins. Born again
Christians understand this warfare. This is why the seal of God is so
wonderful.
God's children will be tested to see if they really want their selfish
carnal nature removed. When they pass their test, Jesus will fulfill
their desire.
The first angel's message demands that we give glory to Jesus. What does
this mean? We bring glory to Jesus by exalting the eternal principle of
love that He lives by. This is a beautiful point. God is pleased when
we keep His law and God is overjoyed when we fulfill the intent of His
law through selfless love.
This is the meaning of "Give glory to Him..."
