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Candace Owens - Police Brutality Myths
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40 views • June 11, 2020
Candace discusses police brutality facts with Charlie Kirk and students at a college campus in America.
Candace Owens, a young black American, was herself a victim of a hate crime. She voted for Obama and was a liberal until she started asking questions, and has since become one of the most popular conservative voices in America.
#PoliceBrutality #CandaceOwens #RaciallyMotivatedPoliceBrutality
#GeorgeFloyd #AllLivesMatter #BlueLivesMatter #JusticeMatters #TheMediaIsTryingToInspireARaceWar
#ItsAllAboutThe2020Elections #USA #IdentityPolitics #Oppression #Privilege
#PostModernism #CriticalTheory #TheLeft
#CollegeMarxism #Proletariat #Bourgeois
#DivideAndConquer #Chaos #Anarchy
#MSM #ThePress #TheMedia #America
Candace Owens, a young black American, was herself a victim of a hate crime. She voted for Obama and was a liberal until she started asking questions, and has since become one of the most popular conservative voices in America.
#PoliceBrutality #CandaceOwens #RaciallyMotivatedPoliceBrutality
#GeorgeFloyd #AllLivesMatter #BlueLivesMatter #JusticeMatters #TheMediaIsTryingToInspireARaceWar
#ItsAllAboutThe2020Elections #USA #IdentityPolitics #Oppression #Privilege
#PostModernism #CriticalTheory #TheLeft
#CollegeMarxism #Proletariat #Bourgeois
#DivideAndConquer #Chaos #Anarchy
#MSM #ThePress #TheMedia #America
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