The perfect medicine for strenghtening your immune system 👍💯
66 views
channel image
Karine Savard
Published 16 hours ago |

Urotherapy: your own perfect medicine to strengthen your immune system and heal from: arthritis, allergies, tuberculosis, hepatitis, asthma, hives, colitis, lupus, hypertension, psoriasis, eczema, ms, aids (!!!) and more... look it up 😉

Urine is not waste water like many will say, it is actually purified blood including antibodies and immunizing agents! When reintroduced, the body uses it as medicine.

You take some of your daily midstream urine and put some drops under your tongue for best results. The ph of your urine should be around 5. Clean up your diet first before trying this. No alcohol, fast food, vegetable oils, etc. If you eat asparagus, your urine stinks a lot so I'd skip that one too 😂🤣😂

Good luck 😉


fastingurotherapymidstream fresh urine10 drops per day under your tongueheal from many ailments with your body own best medicineph of your body and antibacterial properties

