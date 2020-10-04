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Crimes against Humanity (MIRRORED)
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514 views • October 04, 2020
Crimes against Humanity (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Dr. Reiner Fuellmich at:-
https://youtu.be/kr04gHbP5MQ
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich talks about the coronavirus pandemic and possible legal action against perpetrators of scare misinformation and those who impose draconian lock downs.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Dr. Reiner Fuellmich at:-
https://youtu.be/kr04gHbP5MQ
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich talks about the coronavirus pandemic and possible legal action against perpetrators of scare misinformation and those who impose draconian lock downs.
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