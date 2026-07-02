Why the Battle of Gog and Magog is Already Over

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Did the Battle of Gog and Magog already happen? In this video, we break down Ezekiel 38 and 39 revealing that this epic showdown was never about modern tanks, Russia, or physical warfare. Instead, it was the ultimate cosmic, spiritual battle between Satan and the Messiah, Jesus Christ, fully consummated at the Cross in AD 30. Using biblical typology, we explore how Jesus fulfilled the Law, the Prophets, and the Psalms during His first-century ministry. Discover how the "raging of nations" in Psalm 2 and the apocalyptic imagery of Ezekiel perfectly mirror the events of Calvary—where Christ disarmed principalities and powers, triumphing over them forever