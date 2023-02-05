Create New Account
Damning evidence: GISRS System - WHO & Governments Faked Covid, Deleted Flus
Dustin Nemos
Published Yesterday

In this special report:


Damning evidence: GISRS System - WHO & Governments Faked Covid, Deleted Flus


You can do this research yourself and share it with friends and family to wake them up.


WHO GISRS Statistics - https://app.powerbi.com/view?r=eyJrIjoiZTkyODcyOTEtZjA5YS00ZmI0LWFkZGUtODIxNGI5OTE3Y[…]6ImY2MTBjMGI3LWJkMjQtNGIzOS04MTBiLTNkYzI4MGFmYjU5MCIsImMiOjh9


Share this far and wide!


