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Scottish Woman Stands Against Mask Nazis
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131 views • February 03, 2021
In Scotland, a woman with a store on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh and was confronted by police. She stood her ground! There is hope when it only takes a few to start a kickback as a reader put it. These people are building a prison to prevent an uprising against a political system that is collapsing around the world.
armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/tyranny/resistance-is-not-futile/
armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/tyranny/resistance-is-not-futile/
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